Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.00M. SFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.75, offering almost -441.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.78% since then. We note from Shift Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Shift Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SFT as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.21% year-to-date, but still down -8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is -31.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Shift Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.06 percent over the past six months and at a 2.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -771.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 219.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $185.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Shift Technologies Inc. to make $189.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73.41 million and $106 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 78.40%.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.75% of Shift Technologies Inc. shares, and 54.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.10%. Shift Technologies Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.50% of the shares, which is about 4.47 million shares worth $31.05 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.19% or 4.22 million shares worth $29.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $9.89 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $9.04 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.