Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG)

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.07, and it changed around $0.12 or 1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.39B. MUFG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.78, offering almost -11.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.16% since then. We note from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Instantly MUFG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.13 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.97% year-to-date, but still down -1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is -7.32% down in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.88 percent over the past six months and at a 20.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.40%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 47.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.90% per year for the next five years.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, and 1.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.72%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 265 institutions, with Aristotle Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.61% of the shares, which is about 80.87 million shares worth $479.57 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.08% or 10.91 million shares worth $64.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 19.94 million shares worth $109.85 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Large Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $25.32 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.