Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP)

In the last trading session, 4.67 million shares of the Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around $0.21 or 8.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $623.49M. ENDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.07, offering almost -158.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.2% since then. We note from Endo International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

Endo International plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ENDP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Endo International plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) trade information

Instantly ENDP has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.83 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.13% year-to-date, but still up 10.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is 13.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENDP is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endo International plc (ENDP) estimates and forecasts

Endo International plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.13 percent over the past six months and at a -44.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $727.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Endo International plc to make $685.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $760.22 million and $717.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%.

ENDP Dividends

Endo International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.60% of Endo International plc shares, and 76.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.42%. Endo International plc stock is held by 256 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 36.43 million shares worth $118.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.74% or 25.09 million shares worth $81.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 15.67 million shares worth $66.6 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.28 million shares worth around $20.36 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.