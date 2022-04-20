Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.49M. BSGM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.58, offering almost -340.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.46% since then. We note from BioSig Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 168.67K.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Instantly BSGM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.91% year-to-date, but still up 1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is -12.50% up in the 30-day period.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,503.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $770k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BioSig Technologies Inc. to make $1.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $118k and $207k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 552.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 644.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.70%.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.53% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, and 12.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.20%. BioSig Technologies Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $2.92 million.

InterOcean Capital Group, LLC, with 4.50% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $1.86 million, making up 4.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.