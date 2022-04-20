Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS) – Marketing Sentinel
Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS)

In today’s recent session, 2.61 million shares of the Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.84, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $971.01M. AUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.16, offering almost -3.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.52% since then. We note from Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 71120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.00K.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) trade information

Instantly AUS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.85 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) is 0.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 92610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

AUS Dividends

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I shares, and 87.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.66%. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I stock is held by 118 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 5.53 million shares worth $54.99 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 4.81% or 3.32 million shares worth $32.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $10.15 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $7.78 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.

