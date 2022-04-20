Future Outlook And Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 3.5 million shares of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.40, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $597.38M. IPOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.10, offering almost -6.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.06% since then. We note from Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446.70K.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) trade information

Instantly IPOD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.40 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.76% year-to-date, but still up 2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) is 4.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

IPOD Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 02.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV shares, and 51.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.18%. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock is held by 103 institutions, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 2.41 million shares worth $24.35 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 4.58% or 2.11 million shares worth $21.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $3.01 million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 31590.0 shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.