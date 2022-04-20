FLEX LNG Ltd.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of FLNG Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.95, and it changed around -$1.33 or -4.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. FLNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.77, offering almost -17.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.25% since then. We note from FLEX LNG Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.12K.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) trade information

Instantly FLNG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.77 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) is 32.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.44, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLNG is forecast to be at a low of $19.46 and a high of $33.24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FLNG Dividends

FLEX LNG Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 10.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.85% of FLEX LNG Ltd. shares, and 26.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.16%. FLEX LNG Ltd. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.10% of the shares, which is about 2.75 million shares worth $49.49 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 4.32% or 2.33 million shares worth $41.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Continental Small Company Series and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $4.17 million, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $2.58 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.