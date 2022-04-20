Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.16, and it changed around $0.35 or 2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.69B. FSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.75, offering almost -95.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.97% since then. We note from Fisker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.87 million.

Fisker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FSR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fisker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.87 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.70% year-to-date, but still down -0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is -2.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Fisker Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.91 percent over the past six months and at a -47.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -840.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Fisker Inc. to make $10k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.26% of Fisker Inc. shares, and 47.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.12%. Fisker Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.13% of the shares, which is about 13.36 million shares worth $195.7 million.

Moore Capital Management, LP, with 6.24% or 10.26 million shares worth $150.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.16 million shares worth $60.95 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $60.78 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.