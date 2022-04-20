Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 5.29 million shares of the Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.05, and it changed around $1.17 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.33B. DOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.38, offering almost -6.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.34% since then. We note from Dow Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

Dow Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended DOW as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dow Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.1 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Instantly DOW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.35 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.21% year-to-date, but still up 8.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is 7.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOW is forecast to be at a low of $59.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Dow Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.74 percent over the past six months and at a -18.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 159.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Dow Inc. to make $12.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.71 billion and $11.88 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Dow Inc. shares, and 67.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.79%. Dow Inc. stock is held by 1,738 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 63.54 million shares worth $3.66 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.00% or 44.4 million shares worth $2.56 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 21.07 million shares worth $1.21 billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 20.61 million shares worth around $1.15 billion, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.