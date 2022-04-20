Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $176.22, and it changed around $4.35 or 2.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.25B. DLTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.35, offering almost 1.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $84.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.18% since then. We note from Dollar Tree Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Dollar Tree Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended DLTR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Instantly DLTR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 177.15 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.31% year-to-date, but still up 3.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is 9.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $166.95, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLTR is forecast to be at a low of $120.00 and a high of $201.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Dollar Tree Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.25 percent over the past six months and at a 36.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Dollar Tree Inc. to make $6.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.90%. Dollar Tree Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.34% per year for the next five years.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares, and 97.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.31%. Dollar Tree Inc. stock is held by 1,003 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 24.18 million shares worth $2.31 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.72% or 17.36 million shares worth $1.66 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.35 million shares worth $607.97 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.08 million shares worth around $485.9 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.