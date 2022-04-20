Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -58.37% Decline

In the last trading session, 4.39 million shares of the Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.99, and it changed around $0.55 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.78B. DELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.54, offering almost -28.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.38% since then. We note from Dell Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Instantly DELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.15 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.56% year-to-date, but still up 2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is -7.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DELL is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Dell Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.81 percent over the past six months and at a 6.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. to make $24.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.15 billion and $23.4 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.70%. Dell Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 113.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.43% per year for the next five years.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Dell Technologies Inc. shares, and 87.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.37%. Dell Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,004 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 37.07 million shares worth $3.86 billion.

Elliott Investment Management L.P., with 8.56% or 24.83 million shares worth $2.58 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 22.18 million shares worth $2.31 billion, making up 7.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.44 million shares worth around $774.11 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.