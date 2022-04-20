Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $442.36, and it changed around $4.54 or 1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.41B. DE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $445.53, offering almost -0.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $320.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.55% since then. We note from Deere & Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Deere & Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DE as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Deere & Company is expected to report earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) trade information

Instantly DE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 446.24 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.69% year-to-date, but still up 4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is 5.97% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $447.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DE is forecast to be at a low of $380.00 and a high of $487.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Deere & Company (DE) estimates and forecasts

Deere & Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.94 percent over the past six months and at a 19.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Deere & Company to make $13.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.60%. Deere & Company earnings are expected to increase by 118.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.10% per year for the next five years.

DE Dividends

Deere & Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Deere & Company shares, and 78.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.11%. Deere & Company stock is held by 2,395 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 21.48 million shares worth $7.37 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.66% or 17.43 million shares worth $5.98 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.88 million shares worth $2.64 billion, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.96 million shares worth around $2.0 billion, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.