Could Sumo Logic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SUMO) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 4.03 million shares of the Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.37, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. SUMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.48, offering almost -126.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.56% since then. We note from Sumo Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Instantly SUMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.07 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is -6.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.77 day(s).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Sumo Logic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.67 percent over the past six months and at a -47.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -142.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Sumo Logic Inc. to make $65.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.30% of Sumo Logic Inc. shares, and 72.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.59%. Sumo Logic Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 8.53 million shares worth $115.72 million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 5.76% or 6.45 million shares worth $87.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.09 million shares worth $41.97 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $36.15 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.