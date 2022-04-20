Could General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.77, and it changed around $1.05 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.04B. GIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.80, offering almost 1.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.12% since then. We note from General Mills Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

General Mills Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended GIS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. General Mills Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Instantly GIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.81 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.44% year-to-date, but still up 1.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is 14.92% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GIS is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

General Mills Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.58 percent over the past six months and at a 1.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect General Mills Inc. to make $4.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%. General Mills Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.32% per year for the next five years.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 28 and July 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of General Mills Inc. shares, and 77.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.15%. General Mills Inc. stock is held by 1,917 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 50.73 million shares worth $3.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.54% or 45.39 million shares worth $3.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Income Fund of America Inc and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 22.48 million shares worth $1.54 billion, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 17.47 million shares worth around $1.2 billion, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.