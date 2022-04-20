Could Astra Space Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ASTR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.56 million shares of the Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.71, and it changed around $0.19 or 5.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $998.32M. ASTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.95, offering almost -356.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.64% since then. We note from Astra Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.21 million.

Astra Space Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASTR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Astra Space Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.94 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.46% year-to-date, but still up 1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -19.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Astra Space Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.94 percent over the past six months and at a 90.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.57% of Astra Space Inc. shares, and 41.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.59%. Astra Space Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Acme, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.57% of the shares, which is about 29.45 million shares worth $204.09 million.

Canaan Partners X LLC, with 8.16% or 16.49 million shares worth $114.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.99 million shares worth $34.59 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $11.79 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.