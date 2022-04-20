Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Share Price Might Move Up By 78.29%

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.06, and it changed around -$0.19 or -1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98B. CMRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -8.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.65% since then. We note from Costamare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) trade information

Instantly CMRE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.58 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.63% year-to-date, but still up 12.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is -0.02% up in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) estimates and forecasts

Costamare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.95 percent over the past six months and at a 77.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 263.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 196.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $275.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Costamare Inc. to make $282.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $119.14 million and $126.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 131.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 122.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.10%.

CMRE Dividends

Costamare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 2.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.47% of Costamare Inc. shares, and 27.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.41%. Costamare Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.67% of the shares, which is about 5.76 million shares worth $89.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.40% or 2.96 million shares worth $45.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.01 million shares worth $26.99 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $16.47 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.