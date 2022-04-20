Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.78M. RAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.65, offering almost -666.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.94% since then. We note from Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.63K.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RAAS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Instantly RAAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.10% year-to-date, but still up 6.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) is -18.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cloopen Group Holding Limited to make $43.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, and 3.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.43%. Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock is held by 33 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.00% of the shares, which is about 3.03 million shares worth $8.77 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.31% or 0.47 million shares worth $1.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares MSCI China Enviroment Index ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.38 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF held roughly 42556.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.