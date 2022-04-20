Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.57 million shares of the Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.35, and it changed around $7.94 or 329.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $234.32M. CMPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.97, offering almost 23.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.68% since then. We note from Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.63K.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CMPI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) trade information

Instantly CMPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 329.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.45 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 260.63% year-to-date, but still up 269.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) is 228.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63050.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -72.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMPI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 42.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) estimates and forecasts

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 158.10 percent over the past six months and at a -10.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.20% in the next quarter.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -42.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 45.10% per year for the next five years.

CMPI Dividends

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.92% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 83.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.66%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with venBio Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.98% of the shares, which is about 3.67 million shares worth $14.58 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with 16.67% or 3.61 million shares worth $14.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $2.4 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Clough Global Equity Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $1.25 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.