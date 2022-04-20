Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around $1.54 or 24.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. CRGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.69, offering almost 15.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.15% since then. We note from Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.19K.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.46 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 125.28% year-to-date, but still up 35.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 57.34% up in the 30-day period.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.34% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares, and 1.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.41%. Charge Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 60000.0 shares worth $0.21 million.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC., with 0.01% or 15000.0 shares worth $53250.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.