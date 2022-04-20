Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.32, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $676.34M. CSTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.92, offering almost -224.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.89% since then. We note from Castle Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 240.68K.

Castle Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CSTL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Castle Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) trade information

Instantly CSTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.25 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.27% year-to-date, but still down -21.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) is -46.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSTL is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -105.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) estimates and forecasts

Castle Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.19 percent over the past six months and at a -108.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -113.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Castle Biosciences Inc. to make $24.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.3 million and $16.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.80%.

CSTL Dividends

Castle Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.04% of Castle Biosciences Inc. shares, and 87.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.70%. Castle Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.26% of the shares, which is about 3.12 million shares worth $133.6 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.09% or 1.8 million shares worth $77.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $52.87 million, making up 4.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $51.66 million, which represents about 4.74% of the total shares outstanding.