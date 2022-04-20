CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX): Decline Of -75.03% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $94.27, and it changed around -$2.02 or -2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.71B. KMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $155.98, offering almost -65.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $90.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.06% since then. We note from CarMax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

CarMax Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KMX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CarMax Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Instantly KMX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 97.86 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.06% year-to-date, but still down -6.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is -7.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KMX is forecast to be at a low of $74.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

CarMax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.98 percent over the past six months and at a -4.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CarMax Inc. to make $9.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.30%. CarMax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -15.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.30% per year for the next five years.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 04.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of CarMax Inc. shares, and 97.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.43%. CarMax Inc. stock is held by 933 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 17.42 million shares worth $2.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.19% or 10.03 million shares worth $1.28 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.71 million shares worth $919.01 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $823.92 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.