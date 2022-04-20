Can MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.50, and it changed around $0.93 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.84B. MP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.19, offering almost -26.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.2% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.55 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.58% year-to-date, but still down -7.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 0.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

MP Materials Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.46 percent over the past six months and at a 43.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to make $94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.18 million and $59.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.70%.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.42% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 66.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.96%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 439 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 23.62% of the shares, which is about 41.93 million shares worth $1.9 billion.

QVT Financial LP, with 10.87% or 19.3 million shares worth $876.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.53 million shares worth $114.73 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $101.67 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.