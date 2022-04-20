British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.31, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.84B. BTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.24, offering almost -9.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.37% since then. We note from British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Instantly BTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.46 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.70% year-to-date, but still up 0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is 2.51% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTI is forecast to be at a low of $52.99 and a high of $52.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.53 percent over the past six months and at a 1.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.00%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. earnings are expected to increase by 5.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.70% per year for the next five years.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.96. It is important to note, however, that the 6.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, and 6.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.55%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock is held by 613 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 15.18 million shares worth $567.75 million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with 0.62% or 14.07 million shares worth $526.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 10.65 million shares worth $457.79 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held roughly 5.34 million shares worth around $229.46 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.