Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 3.65 million shares of the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.47, and it changed around $0.5 or 3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.17B. OWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.89, offering almost -23.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.38% since then. We note from Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OWL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.68 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.95% year-to-date, but still up 8.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is 12.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OWL is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.51 percent over the past six months and at a -61.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $261.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Inc. to make $299.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -386.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.30% per year for the next five years.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.30% of Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, and 116.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.12%. Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 27.67% of the shares, which is about 112.04 million shares worth $1.67 billion.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with 12.35% or 50.0 million shares worth $745.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 20.23 million shares worth $301.68 million, making up 5.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 18.23 million shares worth around $271.81 million, which represents about 4.50% of the total shares outstanding.