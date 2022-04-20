BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.73 million shares of the BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.40, and it changed around -$2.46 or -3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.80B. BHP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.07, offering almost -8.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.19% since then. We note from BHP Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.

BHP Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended BHP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. BHP Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Instantly BHP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.14 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.01% year-to-date, but still up 2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is 13.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.71 day(s).

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

BHP Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.22 percent over the past six months and at a 25.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.90%. BHP Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 44.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.40% per year for the next five years.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.02. It is important to note, however, that the 7.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.89 per year.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BHP Group Limited shares, and 4.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.06%. BHP Group Limited stock is held by 557 institutions, with Harding Loevner LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.03% of the shares, which is about 15.21 million shares worth $814.15 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.65% or 9.55 million shares worth $510.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.48 million shares worth $465.14 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $140.46 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.