Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.19 or 33.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.82M. BAOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.87, offering almost -652.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.44% since then. We note from Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.76K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 33.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.88% year-to-date, but still up 39.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is 25.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.29%. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 22354.0 shares worth $39119.0.

The former held 3117.0 shares worth $5049.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.