Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.19 or 33.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.82M. BAOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.87, offering almost -652.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.44% since then. We note from Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.76K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 33.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.88% year-to-date, but still up 39.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is 25.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.29%. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 22354.0 shares worth $39119.0.

The former held 3117.0 shares worth $5049.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.

