Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.86, and it changed around $0.36 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.28B. BSAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.15, offering almost -19.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.69% since then. We note from Banco Santander-Chile’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 636.51K.

Banco Santander-Chile stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BSAC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Santander-Chile is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) trade information

Instantly BSAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.85 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.98% year-to-date, but still up 1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is -3.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.30, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSAC is forecast to be at a low of $16.91 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) estimates and forecasts

Banco Santander-Chile share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.88 percent over the past six months and at a 1.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $671.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to make $678.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.40%. Banco Santander-Chile earnings are expected to increase by 49.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.60% per year for the next five years.

BSAC Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.93. It is important to note, however, that the 4.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.55 per year.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Santander-Chile shares, and 12.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.96%. Banco Santander-Chile stock is held by 160 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.53% of the shares, which is about 11.9 million shares worth $193.89 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 1.93% or 9.1 million shares worth $148.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.82 million shares worth $85.4 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust held roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $58.48 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.