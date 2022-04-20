ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $643.53, and it changed around $26.38 or 4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.15B. ASML at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $895.93, offering almost -39.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $558.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.17% since then. We note from ASML Holding N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

ASML Holding N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ASML as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ASML Holding N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.35 for the current quarter.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

Instantly ASML has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 651.30 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.48% year-to-date, but still up 3.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is -9.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $741.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASML is forecast to be at a low of $600.00 and a high of $925.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) estimates and forecasts

ASML Holding N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.70 percent over the past six months and at a 15.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ASML Holding N.V. to make $6.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.07 billion and $5.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.50%. ASML Holding N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 69.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.80% per year for the next five years.

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.64 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.64% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ASML Holding N.V. shares, and 18.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.66%. ASML Holding N.V. stock is held by 1,093 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.72% of the shares, which is about 11.24 million shares worth $8.37 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 1.73% or 7.14 million shares worth $5.32 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $2.05 billion, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $1.95 billion, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.