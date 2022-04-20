Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.48, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.15B. ANET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $148.57, offering almost -15.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $75.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.12% since then. We note from Arista Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Arista Networks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ANET as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Arista Networks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Instantly ANET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 132.85 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.37% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is -1.84% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANET is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $175.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Arista Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.31 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $854.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Arista Networks Inc. to make $917.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%. Arista Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.66% per year for the next five years.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.42% of Arista Networks Inc. shares, and 66.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.66%. Arista Networks Inc. stock is held by 1,109 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 24.92 million shares worth $3.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.63% or 17.33 million shares worth $2.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.55 million shares worth $941.52 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 6.07 million shares worth around $872.54 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.