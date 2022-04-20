Are Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.49 million shares of the Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.80, and it changed around $0.69 or 2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.89B. KIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.62, offering almost 0.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.54% since then. We note from Kimco Realty Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 million.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Instantly KIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.91 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.67% year-to-date, but still up 5.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is 7.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.04 day(s).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Kimco Realty Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.52 percent over the past six months and at a 9.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -64.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $388.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Kimco Realty Corporation to make $399.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $266.32 million and $262.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.20%. Kimco Realty Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -28.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.60% per year for the next five years.

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.64 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.64% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.90 per year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.01% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares, and 93.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.01%. Kimco Realty Corporation stock is held by 704 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.65% of the shares, which is about 96.47 million shares worth $2.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.52% or 52.51 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 27.47 million shares worth $620.84 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.32 million shares worth around $359.48 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.