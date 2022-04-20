Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.27, and it changed around $0.24 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. APLE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.65, offering almost -2.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.3% since then. We note from Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended APLE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) trade information

Instantly APLE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.69 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.64% year-to-date, but still up 10.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is -2.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLE is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) estimates and forecasts

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.90 percent over the past six months and at a 58.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 138.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. to make $265.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $133.97 million and $158.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 80.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.70%.

APLE Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.92 per year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.77% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, and 82.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.72%. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock is held by 370 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 31.39 million shares worth $493.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.73% or 19.93 million shares worth $313.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.0 million shares worth $157.14 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held roughly 6.18 million shares worth around $97.09 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.