APLS Stock Forecast 2022: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 47.37%

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.25, and it changed around $0.81 or 1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.57B. APLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.00, offering almost -39.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.37% since then. We note from Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended APLS as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.5 for the current quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.08 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.51% year-to-date, but still down -2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is -1.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLS is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $114.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.64 percent over the past six months and at a 40.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -261.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -93.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $23.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -96.10%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -92.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.30% per year for the next five years.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 73.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.12%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.80% of the shares, which is about 11.17 million shares worth $368.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.73% or 6.75 million shares worth $222.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.31 million shares worth $101.62 million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $69.38 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.