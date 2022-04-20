An Analysis Of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.53M. JG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -338.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.88% since then. We note from Aurora Mobile Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 182.55K.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.88% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 1.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JG is forecast to be at a low of $14.22 and a high of $21.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1990.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1267.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Mobile Limited to make $14.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares, and 18.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.82%. Aurora Mobile Limited stock is held by 26 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 6.59 million shares worth $6.85 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 7.05% or 6.54 million shares worth $10.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 36889.0 shares worth $52382.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 10391.0 shares worth around $14755.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.