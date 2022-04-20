Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH): Decline Of -40.63% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 6.14 million shares of the Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.11, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.41B. APH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.45, offering almost -24.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.82% since then. We note from Amphenol Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Amphenol Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended APH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amphenol Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) trade information

Instantly APH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.00 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is -7.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APH is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) estimates and forecasts

Amphenol Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.22 percent over the past six months and at a 10.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Amphenol Corporation to make $2.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.43 billion and $2.38 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.00%. Amphenol Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 28.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.50% per year for the next five years.

APH Dividends

Amphenol Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.92 per year.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Amphenol Corporation shares, and 98.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.86%. Amphenol Corporation stock is held by 1,264 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.80% of the shares, which is about 64.68 million shares worth $5.66 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.94% or 47.54 million shares worth $4.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 21.89 million shares worth $1.76 billion, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.89 million shares worth around $1.24 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.