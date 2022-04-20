A Business Review Of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 10.97 million shares of the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) were traded, and its beta was 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.92, and it changed around $8.22 or 25.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. AXSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.10, offering almost -81.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.64% since then. We note from Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 732.00K.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Instantly AXSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.61 on Tuesday, 04/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.31% year-to-date, but still up 1.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is 21.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXSM is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -339.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.49 percent over the past six months and at a -9.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.42% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 52.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.67%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.05% of the shares, which is about 2.66 million shares worth $87.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.49% or 2.07 million shares worth $68.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $26.4 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $23.23 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.