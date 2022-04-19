Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 17.94 million shares of the Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were traded, and its beta was -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.89, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.13B. ZNGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.37, offering almost -27.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.35% since then. We note from Zynga Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 28.20 million.

Zynga Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended ZNGA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zynga Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Instantly ZNGA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.09 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.91% year-to-date, but still down -1.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is -0.89% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZNGA is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Zynga Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.79 percent over the past six months and at a 39.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $719.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Zynga Inc. to make $749.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $698.9 million and $685.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.10%. Zynga Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.82% per year for the next five years.

ZNGA Dividends

Zynga Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.27% of Zynga Inc. shares, and 81.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.80%. Zynga Inc. stock is held by 611 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.41% of the shares, which is about 94.2 million shares worth $709.3 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 6.99% or 78.25 million shares worth $589.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 29.35 million shares worth $220.99 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 25.87 million shares worth around $194.81 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.