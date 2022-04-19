You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG).

In the last trading session, 4.34 million shares of the EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $123.32, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.55B. EOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.94, offering almost -3.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.65% since then. We note from EOG Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.80 million.

EOG Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended EOG as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. EOG Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.2 for the current quarter.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Instantly EOG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 127.21 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.03% year-to-date, but still down -2.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is 4.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

EOG Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.02 percent over the past six months and at a 62.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 350.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect EOG Resources Inc. to make $5.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.97 billion and $3.69 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 98.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.20%. EOG Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 864.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.68% per year for the next five years.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.45 per year.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of EOG Resources Inc. shares, and 87.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.07%. EOG Resources Inc. stock is held by 1,337 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.54% of the shares, which is about 49.94 million shares worth $4.01 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 8.27% or 48.37 million shares worth $3.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 20.72 million shares worth $1.66 billion, making up 3.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.49 million shares worth around $1.32 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.