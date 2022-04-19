You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX).

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.18M. AXDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.36, offering almost -817.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.9% since then. We note from Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 381.84K.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Instantly AXDX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.06% year-to-date, but still down -11.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is -48.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.27 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.09 percent over the past six months and at a -60.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. to make $4.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.11 million and $2.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.60%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 36.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.96%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.10% of the shares, which is about 3.75 million shares worth $21.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.79% or 2.33 million shares worth $13.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $5.24 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $3.92 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.