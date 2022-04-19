Why XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.02, and it changed around -$1.76 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.67B. XPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.78, offering almost -64.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.71, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.07% since then. We note from XPO Logistics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Instantly XPO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.19 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.94% year-to-date, but still down -9.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is -28.37% down in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPO is forecast to be at a low of $69.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

XPO Logistics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.41 percent over the past six months and at a 23.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc. to make $3.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.67 billion and $4.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.90%.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.73% of XPO Logistics Inc. shares, and 89.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.46%. XPO Logistics Inc. stock is held by 659 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 11.1 million shares worth $859.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.96% or 9.14 million shares worth $707.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.77 million shares worth $214.77 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $211.21 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.