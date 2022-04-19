Why Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.28M. SYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.72, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SYN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) trade information

Instantly SYN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.18% year-to-date, but still down -5.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) is -29.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -837.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.80%.

SYN Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, and 10.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.42%. Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.97% of the shares, which is about 5.25 million shares worth $1.43 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.43% or 1.89 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $0.9 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.