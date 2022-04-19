Why Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.1 million shares of the Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.91, and it changed around -$0.72 or -19.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.13M. ENSV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.76, offering almost -201.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.1% since then. We note from Enservco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Enservco Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENSV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enservco Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.85 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 325.56% year-to-date, but still up 72.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is 21.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENSV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Enservco Corporation to make $11.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 million and $5.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 183.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 122.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%. Enservco Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 60.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.09% of Enservco Corporation shares, and 20.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.57%. Enservco Corporation stock is held by 19 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.10% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC, with 0.99% or 0.11 million shares worth $95536.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 76526.0 shares worth around $65276.0, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.