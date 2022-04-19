Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 5.03 million shares of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.02, and it changed around -$1.15 or -5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.46B. BHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -64.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.52% since then. We note from Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Instantly BHC has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.26 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.87% year-to-date, but still down -10.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is -10.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHC is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.22 percent over the past six months and at a 0.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. to make $2.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.60%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -67.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.70% per year for the next five years.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.95% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, and 74.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.89%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock is held by 527 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 34.11 million shares worth $949.94 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc., with 7.21% or 25.84 million shares worth $719.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.03 million shares worth $113.17 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $69.62 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.