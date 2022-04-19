Why Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $313.60, and it changed around -$5.87 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $211.72B. ACN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $417.37, offering almost -33.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $276.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.71% since then. We note from Accenture plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Instantly ACN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 337.42 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.35% year-to-date, but still down -7.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is -1.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Accenture plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.26 percent over the past six months and at a 22.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Accenture plc to make $13.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.30%. Accenture plc earnings are expected to increase by 16.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.69% per year for the next five years.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.50 per year.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Accenture plc shares, and 73.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.97%. Accenture plc stock is held by 2,713 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.37% of the shares, which is about 55.11 million shares worth $17.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.90% or 45.44 million shares worth $14.54 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 17.92 million shares worth $5.73 billion, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.32 million shares worth around $4.26 billion, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.