Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 3.21 million shares of the Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.28, and it changed around $0.94 or 2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.28B. WDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.19, offering almost -65.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.25% since then. We note from Western Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.43 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.50% year-to-date, but still up 0.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is -3.23% up in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WDC is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Western Digital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.67 percent over the past six months and at a 74.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Western Digital Corporation to make $4.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%. Western Digital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 416.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.30% per year for the next five years.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Western Digital Corporation shares, and 83.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.81%. Western Digital Corporation stock is held by 1,006 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 35.19 million shares worth $2.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.00% or 25.03 million shares worth $1.63 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.21 million shares worth $463.45 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.57 million shares worth around $370.85 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.