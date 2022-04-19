Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -200.25% Decline

In today’s recent session, 9.45 million shares of the Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.99, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $911.18M. VERU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -45.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.8% since then. We note from Veru Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.38 million.

Veru Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VERU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Veru Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.50 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 102.04% year-to-date, but still up 173.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is 137.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERU is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -200.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Veru Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.53 percent over the past six months and at a -455.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -275.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Veru Inc. to make $13.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.20%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 16.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.49% of Veru Inc. shares, and 29.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.59%. Veru Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.56% of the shares, which is about 4.45 million shares worth $26.22 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 5.56% or 4.45 million shares worth $26.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $10.43 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $7.64 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.