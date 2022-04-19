Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 19.06 million shares of the Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.33, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.14B. VALE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.17, offering almost -19.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.27% since then. We note from Vale S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.76 million.

Vale S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended VALE as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vale S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Instantly VALE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.55 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.87% year-to-date, but still down -3.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is 3.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VALE is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $26.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Vale S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.78 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -21.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 270.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -49.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Vale S.A. to make $9.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.62 billion and $13.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.10%. Vale S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 284.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.70. It is important to note, however, that the 13.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Vale S.A. shares, and 25.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.03%. Vale S.A. stock is held by 627 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.50% of the shares, which is about 230.73 million shares worth $3.22 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 3.65% or 187.57 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 149.29 million shares worth $2.08 billion, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 70.69 million shares worth around $899.88 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.