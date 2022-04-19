UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.80, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $734.85M. TIGR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.93, offering almost -523.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.17% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.95 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.07% year-to-date, but still down -2.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 14.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.90%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.28% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 15.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.69%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 98 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 2.93 million shares worth $14.41 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 1.74% or 2.46 million shares worth $12.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $4.7 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.8 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.