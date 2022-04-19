United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 9.14 million shares of the United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.16, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.64B. X currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.25, offering almost -5.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.61% since then. We note from United States Steel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.65 million.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Instantly X has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.61 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.07% year-to-date, but still up 3.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is 7.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

United States Steel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.07 percent over the past six months and at a -27.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,966.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 313.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect United States Steel Corporation to make $5.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.56 billion and $3.68 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 124.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 57.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.80%. United States Steel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 351.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.89 per year.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of United States Steel Corporation shares, and 73.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.56%. United States Steel Corporation stock is held by 537 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 24.94 million shares worth $593.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.92% or 23.27 million shares worth $554.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.32 million shares worth $165.45 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.89 million shares worth around $151.27 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.