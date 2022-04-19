Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.56, and it changed around $1.04 or 12.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. DCFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.75, offering almost -106.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.85% since then. We note from Tritium DCFC Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.35 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.11% year-to-date, but still up 6.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 26.62% up in the 30-day period.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited to make $35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.26% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares, and 23.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.53%. Tritium DCFC Limited stock is held by 97 institutions, with Luminus Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $1.47 million.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, with 0.04% or 69996.0 shares worth $0.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 48913.0 shares worth $0.36 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 28032.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.