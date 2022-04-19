Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Shares Might Go Down -32.41% This Year – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Shares Might Go Down...

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Shares Might Go Down -32.41% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded, and its beta was -0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.33M. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.57, offering almost -162.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 883.07K.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -10.09% up in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.07%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Cetera Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.23% or 89920.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 40167.0 shares worth $53422.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 11220.0 shares worth around $14922.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.